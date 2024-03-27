The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 59-year-old man was seriously injured when police struck him with a blunt impact projectile firearm while executing a warrant in Scarborough on Tuesday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police attended an apartment building on Morningside Avenue, north of Kingston Road.

At 5:30 p.m., as officers were preparing to enter the building and execute a warrant, the SIU said the person of interest exited the building, and a standoff began.

More than two hours later, at 8 p.m., police officers discharged a conducted energy weapons at the man, while another deployed his blunt impact projectile firearm at him, the SIU said.

The man was shortly arrested and taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU, which investigates the actions of police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault or discharge of a firearm at a person, has designated three investigators to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SIU investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.