

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died inside a cell at an Oshawa police station on Tuesday night.

In a news release issued Wednesday, The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham Regional Police were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Highway 401 at around noon on Tuesday for an altercation.

A man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment, the SIU said.

He was later released and placed in a cell at a police station in Oshawa. According to the SIU, at around 11 p.m. the man was found in medical distress.

First aid was administered and paramedics responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator have now been assigned to the case to probe the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.