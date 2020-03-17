

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in critical condition in hospital after setting himself on fire in a downtown Toronto intersection on Tuesday morning, and the province's Special Investigations Unit is probing the incident.

Toronto police say they were called to Dundas Street East and Church Street at 8:43 a.m. for reports of a male pouring accelerant on himself and setting himself on fire.

They arrived to find the male in critical condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Jarvis Street was closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Police later said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invovked its mandate and was investigating the incident, preventing them from commenting further.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.