A snow squall warning is in effect for areas north of Toronto today with upwards of 15 centimetres of accumulation expected.

The weather advisory is in effect for Uxbridge, Beaverton, and northern Durham Region, as well as Barrie, Orillia, and Midland.

The areas will see “heavy snowfall” and “significantly reduced visibility at times” due to blowing snow.

“Flurries are expected early this morning, however, heavier lake effect snow squalls will develop later this morning. These snow squalls will weaken this evening. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Toronto will see a frigid start to the day, feeling like -7 this morning with the wind chill. Flurries are expected to begin this afternoon in the city but will taper off this evening. A high of 2 C is in the forecast today.