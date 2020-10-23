Thunderstorms are expected in the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

In its advisory, the weather agency said thunderstorms ahead of a cold front are forecast to move across the region this evening.

“Wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

Most areas in the GTA are also under a special weather statement. Caledonia, Georgina, Newmarket, and Northern York Region are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meanwhile, tornado warnings are in effect for Barrie, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.

Environment Canada said they are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, and Northern Grey County are also under a tornado warning.

A tornado watch is in effect for Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, and Southern Bruce County.