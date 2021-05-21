The Ontario government will allow splash pads to be turned on in time for the long weekend after initially suggesting that they would remain closed until the province enters stage one of its reopening plan in mid-June.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that most outdoor recreational amenities would be allowed to reopen as of this weekend but splash pads were noticeably absent from the list.

On Friday morning, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson took to Twitter to call on Ford to “reconsider” the decision in light of the scorching temperatures expected across Southern Ontario this weekend and by late Friday afternoon a spokesperson for Minister of Health Christine Elliott had confirmed that splash pads will in fact be allowed to open as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday alongside other outdoor recreational amenities.

The City of Toronto says that work is already underway to open splash pads following the announcement with 70 out of the 140 locations expected to be available for use on Saturday.

The city says that the remaining splash pads will be opened “as soon as possible over the coming days” once crews are able to visit each location and ready them for another season.

“Turning on the splash pads always brings so much joy for young people across Toronto and is an early sign of summer in the city. I want to thank all the city employees who are working to quickly open up outdoor amenities including as many splash pads as possible,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I encourage all residents to get outside this weekend to safely enjoy the splash pads that have been activated and other outdoor amenities while respecting the public health advice.”

While most outdoor recreational amenities will reopen in time for this weekend, team sports continue to be strictly forbidden and individuals using the amenities must keep a distance of at least two metres from one another.

Outdoor pools and wading pools remain prohibited and are not expected to reopen until the province enters the first stage of its reopening plan.