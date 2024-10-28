Canadian international Liam Millar to miss rest of season with knee injury

Canada's Liam Millar (23) shoots past Panama's Jiovany Ramos (14) during second half men's international friendly soccer action in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

HULL — Canadian international winger Liam Millar will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The injury was suffered in Hull City’s 1-1 draw Wednesday with visiting Burnley in England’s second-tier Championship.

“Unfortunately that’s my season over,” Millar said in a social media post. “Never would have wished something like this would have happened but unfortunately sometimes that’s football. I will continue to stay as positive as I can and take the time to improve my self as much as possible, and also to make sure I come back stronger than before.”

Hull coach Tim Walter address Millar’s injury after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Derby County.

“He has an ACL (injury). He’s out for the whole season,” Walter said. ”For him, it’s so frustrating — I’m so with him. I was so shocked and him as well. “It’s not about the club. It’s not about us, it’s about him. I’m really so sad, feeling with him.

“It’s not easy this moment but we will give him all the help we can give him. We support him with all our energy.”

Millar had made 12 appearances for Hull since signing in the summer. He spent last season on loan to England’s Preston North End from Switzerland’s FC Basel.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has won 35 caps for Canada with one goal and three assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press