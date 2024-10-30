Raptors star Scottie Barnes to miss road game against Charlotte with facial injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) grimaces as he drives into Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will continue medical assessments after being hit in the right eye and will not travel with the team for their game Wednesday night against Charlotte, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Barnes was inadvertently elbowed in the face by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic as the players contested a rebound late in Toronto’s game against visiting Denver on Monday.

Barnes had to be taken to the locker room and did not return. The Nuggets won 127-125 in overtime.

The Raptors all-star had 21 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high five steals before leaving the game.

The Raptors said Barnes’s status will be updated Wednesday.

Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, six assists and two steals over four games this season.

Toronto has had to deal with numerous significant injuries early in 2024-25. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley missed his third game Monday after sustaining a right pelvic contusion in Toronto’s season opener.

Guard Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder), forward Bruce Brown (knee) and centre Kelly Olynyk (back) have yet to suit up.

Swingman RJ Barrett returned Monday after missing the first three games of the season with a sprained shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press