Calgary Stampeders to host CFL Grey Cup championship in 2026

Members of the RCMP carry in the Grey Cup trophy at the beginning of the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CALGARY — The Canadian Football League says the Calgary Stampeders will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he's thrilled the game will be returning to Calgary.

He says it was where he won the championship as a player in 1993.

"We're looking forward to one of the great Grey Cup parties of all time," Ambrosie told a news conference Friday.

The game is set for McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026.

It would be the sixth time the city has hosted, with the last in 2019.

This season's Grey Cup is being played on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

Winnipeg is set to host the championship in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press