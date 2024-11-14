TSN/RDS, CBC return, Prime comes aboard as PWHL announces Canadian broadcast schedule

Montreal forward Kristin O'Neill watches for the loose puck as goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens and defence Erin Ambrose tie up Ottawa forward Tereza Vanisova as she drives to the net during third period PWHL action, Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Ottawa. The Professional Women’s Hockey League says all 90 games of its upcoming second regular season will be shown by its Canadian broadcast partners. The league announced its national broadcast partnerships Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League says all 90 games of its upcoming second regular season will be shown by its Canadian broadcast partners.

The league announced its national broadcast partnerships Thursday.

TSN, RDS, and CBC/Radio-Canada will return as broadcast partners for a second season, while Amazon's Prime Video streaming service will host games for the first time. The coverage will include French-language broadcasts of all 30 Montreal Victoire games.

CBC will show the season opener between the Toronto Sceptres and the visiting Boston Fleet on the afternoon of Nov. 30. TSN and RDS will air the Victoire game against the visiting Ottawa Charge later that day.

Prime will have exclusive Canadian coverage of all 16 Tuesday night PWHL games, beginning Dec. 3 when the Charge host the Sceptres.

Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL playoffs will be split between TSN/RDS and Prime, while TSN/RDS will host the league final.

The PWHL says it will announce its United States broadcast partners, schedule, and talent at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press