Ontario is set to move into the next stage of its reopening plan on June 30, allowing small indoor gatherings to occur and personal care services to resume for the first time in months.

The province was originally scheduled to move to Step 2 on July 2, but, citing declining case counts and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, the government decided to move forward a few days earlier.

Here’s a full list of what will be allowed as of June 30:

• Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people

• Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to five people

• Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity

• Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity

• Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times can resume at 25 per cent capacity

• Outdoor dining with up to six people per table, with exceptions for larger households

• Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding and funerals, permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity per room

• Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain three metres of physical distance

• Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions

• Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

• Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity

• Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity

• Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity

• Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions