

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of some volatile weather.

The weather agency says that thunderstorms are likely to redevelop across the region this afternoon and may bring strong wind gusts and hail.

Localized flooding in some areas is also possible, according to Environment Canada.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada says that it issues thunderstorm watches whenever atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds ro torrential rainfall.

The watch covers a wide swatch of southern Ontario, including most of the GTA.