Sudden death investigation underway in Hamilton after body found
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 1:52PM EDT
Hamilton police are conducting a sudden death investigation after finding a body on Friday.
The deceased was discovered in the area of Wellington Street South and Young Street.
Hamilton police could not provide the time of day the individual was discovered or any additional information.
An update will be provided when information becomes available, police said on social media.
The investigation has resulted in road closures on West Avenue from Young Street to Stinson Street.