

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a man and woman who allegedly broke into a 96-year-old woman’s home in the Don Mills neighbourhood last Friday.

Investigators say that on Dec. 8 at about 3 p.m., a 96-year-old woman was alone in her home in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street when she heard noises that sounded like people moving about inside her bedroom.

She followed the sounds and allegedly found a man and woman “ransacking her bedroom,” police said.

The female suspect allegedly told the victim to “stay out of the way,” as the pair took a box of costume jewellery and other items from her.

Police said the victim repeatedly yelled at the pair to stop, but they did not.

The suspects then left the home and a nearby witness followed them on foot.

The pair were last seen heading north on Don Mills Road, approaching Lawrence Avenue East, after passing through the Shops at Don Mills.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 30, standing five-feet-five inches tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a waist-length winter coat, a fur-trimmed hood and light-coloured leggings.

The male suspect is described as white with a tanned complexion, about 30-years-old, standing six feet-tall with a medium or heavy build. He was wearing a dark peacoat-style jacket and blue jeans.

Images of both suspects were released on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.