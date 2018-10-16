

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect who allegedly assaulted a man at Medieval Times and later stripped naked and went for a swim with sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium Friday night has been arrested.

Police said Tuesday evening that the suspect was arrested at around 4:40 p.m. after Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. recognized and stopped his vehicle.

Toronto police confirmed on Monday evening that David Weaver of Nelson, B.C., was being sought in connection with the bizarre string of incidents at the two Toronto tourist attractions.

No charges have yet been laid, but police had previously said the suspectcould face a number of charges, including assault, mischief and trespassing.

