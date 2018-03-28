

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of the suspects in a violent attack on a man with autism at a bus terminal near the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga has been granted bail.

A judge at the Brampton courthouse ruled on Wednesday that 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil can be released on a $25,000 bail.

The decision came one day after Chahil first appeared in court to face a charge of aggravated assault in relation to the shocking attack, which police have described as “unprovoked.”

A video of the attack that was previously released by Peel Regional Police shows the 29-year-old male victim sitting on a staircase at the bus terminal adjusting his rollerblades when he is approached by three suspects who begin punching and kicking him. The victim was taken to hospital following the incident to be treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face but was later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

So far, police have arrested two suspects but continue to look for a third.

The other suspect in custody, Ronjot Singh Dhami, was also supposed to have a bail hearing on Wednesday however the matter was set aside until tomorrow after his lawyer failed to show up for the appearance.

Investigators have said that the outstanding suspect in the case may go by the name “Jason.” He was seen wearing a large, black Nike hooded sweatshirt during the attack.