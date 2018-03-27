

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two of the men accused of violently attacking a man with autism at a bus terminal near Square One Shopping Centre earlier this month will find out if they will receive bail on Wednesday.

One of the accused sat through a bail hearing on Tuesday with two black eyes and multiple cuts to his face.

At the bail hearing, the Judge put the case over by one more day.

A video released to the public by Peel Regional Police on March 13 shows a 29-year-old man sitting on a staircase at the bus terminal adjusting his rollerblades. Three men are then seen punching and kicking the victim, who is seen covering his face with his hands.

Officers said the attack was “unprovoked.”

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident to be treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face, police said. He was later released and returned home to fully recover.

One of the three suspects, 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, was arrested in connection with the incident in Windsor on Friday morning after being identified by police last week. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday. Singh Chahil is facing one count of aggravated assault.

Singh Chahil’s mother, 44-year-old Hardip Padda, and younger brother, 18-year-old Harmanvir Chahil were charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

The second suspect identified by police last week as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami turned himself in to police on Monday. He appeared in court on Monday and his bail hearing was put over until Wednesday. Singh Dhami has also been charged with aggravated assault.

These charges have not been proven in court.

The third suspect involved in the incident has not yet been identified. Investigators said he may go by the name “Jason” and was seen on March 13 wearing a large, black Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.