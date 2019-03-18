

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a man accused of deliberately placing a suspicious package at Broadview Station, which caused a major subway delay during Monday’s morning rush.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious package left at the subway station.

An investigation into the matter was subsequently prompted.

On Line 2, subway service was fully suspended between St George and Woodbine stations. Trains resumed service at around 7 a.m., but service was bypassing Broadview Station for most of the morning.

At the time, Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that the entire station was cleared and people and vehicles were barred from entering.

“The area will be closed off until the CBRNE can conduct their investigation and deem the area safe,” Sidhu said.

Broadview Station completely reopened to subways, streetcars and buses at around 11 a.m. after Toronto police determined that there was no threat to public safety.

At around 8 p.m., investigators released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident. He has been identified as 53-year-old Kamal Badri, of Toronto.

Badri is wanted on one count of public mischief.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).