

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a camera and a memory card that contained photographs of someone’s 15-month-old grandson who has brain cancer.

According to investigators, two suspects entered a store on Guelph Line in Burlington, near New Street, on Nov. 14 and allegedly took a camera and “camera-related items” without paying.

“One of the stolen items included a memory card belonging to a store employee,” Halton police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“The memory card contained photographs of the employee’s 15-month-old grandson who is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer.”

The images on the memory card are the only copies, police said, and hold “great sentimental significance” to the owner.

Police have released photographs of the suspects in hopes that the public will be able to recognize them.

The first suspect has been described by police as a white male believed to be in his 40s, standing about five-foot-ten and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a two-tone jacket (black/tan), black pants, black shoes and a medical mask.

Police say the second suspect is a white woman in her 40s with blonde hair. She is about five-foot-six, 200 pounds and has a large build. She was last seen wearing a puffy tan-coloured hip-length jacket, black pants, tan boots and a medical mask. Police also say she was carrying a large tan-coloured shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is being urged to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2391 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.