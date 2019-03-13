

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found deceased on the side of a road in Oshawa.

Police say that a City of Oshawa worker who was driving along Stevenson Road near Raglan Road at around 8:15 a.m. observed the body on the west side of the roadway.

They say that the worker then went to get a closer look and was able to confirm that the individual was in fact deceased. That’s when he called police.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, Durham police said that officers who attended the scene found the deceased with “obvious signs of trauma.” They say that members of the Homicide and forensic units were then called to the scene to begin an investigation/

At this point, police say that officers are still working to determine the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Det. Thorne of the DRPS Homicide Unit at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5223.