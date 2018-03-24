Suspicious package shuts down Line 4 subway service, stretch of Sheppard Ave.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 8:05AM EDT
Subway service has been shut down on most of Line 4 and a stretch of Sheppard Avenue East has been closed as police investigate a suspicious package.
The incident began shortly before 7 a.m.
The TTC said service was suspended between Don Mills Station and Bayview stations due to a “security-related incident” at Don Mills Station at around 6:55 a.m.
Police later said that Sheppard Avenue was closed from Don Mills Road to Parkway Forest Drive as officers investigate a suspicious package.
It’s not yet clear what sort of a package was found.
No injuries have been reported.
Shuttle buses are running to replace regular subway service while the closure remains in effect.