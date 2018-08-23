

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Negotiations between Exhibition Place management and a union representing nearly 400 locked out technical and staging staff are set to resume soon.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 have been locked out since late July.

The workers typically help set up for the annual Canadian National Exhibition but due to the labour dispute temporary staff were brought in to complete much of that work for this year’s fair, a decision that the union has said was made at the expense of safety.

In a statement released on Thursday morning Coun. Mark Grimes, who is the chair of the exhibition place board, said that IATSE Local 58 has agreed to resume negotiations, though he did not provide any information on when talks will resume.

The news comes one day after the chief executive officer of the CNE, Virginia Ludy, penned a letter to Mayor John Tory and members of council advising them that the ongoing labour dispuite could result in a loss of $1.5 million at this year’s fair.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday, Ludy said that the CNE has seen a “significant decrease in revenue at the gate” despite an increase in its advertising budget.

She said that even with two rain days taken out, the CNE has still seen its attendance plummet from previous years,

“The evidence shows that the picketing at our gates, sustained negative social media activities of IATSE and the resulting media coverage is discouraging ticket sales. It is not an issue of programming,” Ludy said in the letter.

IATSE Local 58 has previously said that the main issue of contention in negotiations is management’s request that it be allowed to hire non-unionized members for some jobs.

IATSE Local 58 has been without a contract since December.