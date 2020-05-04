The Toronto District School Board says that Director of Education John Malloy will retire from the board on Nov. 1.

The board announced the news in a press release issued Monday afternoon, saying that trustees had accepted Malloy’s retirement at a special board meeting earlier today.

In the statement, TDSB Chair Robin Pilkey called Malloy an “exceptional, caring and effective leader” who helped provide the board with a “fresh start.”

“Thanks to John’s leadership, tireless work, dedication, and willingness to have hard discussions — and help us as a board to make hard decisions — the TDSB is now seen as a model of excellence in equity and instruction in North America,” Pilkey said.

Malloy has been in the role since 2016. He did not immediately provide a reason for the timing of his retirement.

“I am grateful for the privilege of serving students, staff, parents and our community in TDSB over the last several years,” Malloy said in a statement. “I have been so impressed with the courage of this board and staff to focus and act on issues of equity.

“As I reflect on the progress we have made together to help every student succeed, I know that the foundation has been set for this important work to continue because of the amazing leadership happening at every level of the system.”

The board is now beginning a search for Malloy’s replacement, with the goal of finding a new director by November.

Prior to his arrival at the TDSB, Malloy had a 25-year career in publicly-funded education as a teacher, guidance counsellor, vice-principal and principal in the Toronto Catholic District School Board. He also had various roles at other school boards around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and at the Ministry of Education.