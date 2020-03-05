

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of teachers are expect to go ahead with a planned rally outside Queen’s Park today, despite recent concessions from the government on increased class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association and the Association of Franco-Ontarian Teachers (AEFO) are both holding province-wide strikes today while the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers’ Federation will hold rotating strikes in nine boards, including the Toronto District School Board.

The strikes are going ahead despite calls from Education Minister Stephen Lecce for their cancellation in light of his government’s willingness to soften its position on a number of major points of contention at the bargaining table.

Lecce said earlier this week that the government would keep average high school class sizes at 23, which would be up slightly from last year’s average of 22 but would be a far cry from the province’s original proposal of 28. He also said that the government would let parents opt out of new e-learning courses that he previously said would be mandatory.

Elementary class sizes from grades four to eight would still increase by one student each. Lecce has also refused to budge on compensation and continues to say that the government will not award teachers with a pay increase exceeding one per cent per year, which is well below the rate of inflation.

“What I need them to do is cancel strikes while we negotiate,” Lecce told CP24 on Wednesday. “I think it is totally unacceptable given this very positive move we have announced.”

An estimated 15,000 people are expected to attend today’s rally at Queen’s Park, which is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m.

The rally comes on the heels of a similar demonstration outside the provincial legislature on Feb. 21.

Three of the province’s four teachers unions will be participating in today’s rally with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario as the lone holdout.

That union has put its rotating strikes on hold but has said that it plans to escalate to the next phase of its job action campaign on March 9 if they are still without a deal.

Speaking with CP24 outside Queen’s Park on Thursday morning, one of the teachers participating in the rally accused Lecce of using the compensation issue as a “smokescreen” to disguise cuts to the education system.

“It is a smokescreen for the public to think that we are just greedy teachers and it is just about the money when it is absolutely not,” June Kanitz said. “We got into the profession for altruistic reasons. We feel that we are good at our jobs and we want to educate the future of our society.”

Police say that there may be traffic impacts on Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor to College streets from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the rally.