A student who was arrested after a gun was reportedly seen at a Flemingdon Park school has been released without charges, police say.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody following a gun call that prompted an hours-long lockdown at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon.

Police, however, confirmed on Friday that the individual has since been released without charges.

Police also confirmed that no gun has been recovered.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Const. Victor Kwong said.

Few details have been released about the incident at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, though video provided to CTV News and CP24 purportedly shows the events leading up to the lockdown.

In it, a number of students appear to be seen fighting in a gym. One individual can then be heard screaming “he has a gun, he has a gun” repeatedly.

The incident was just the the latest weapon-related call at a TDSB schoo in recent weeks.

Last week, a gun was fired inside a bathroom at an East York secondary school, resulting in a bullet ricocheting and ending up in a shoe belonging to a staff member.

A 13-year-old boy is also facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica toy gun and demanded money from students at a middle school in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

“What is going on right now in this city and it's in communities and in families and in schools that would cause people to have, whether it's a replica gun or a real gun or a knife, and take it to school?” an exasperated Mayor John Tory said during a Friday morning press conference. “We've got to be absolutely, you know, sparing no effort whatsoever to find out what is leading to this.”