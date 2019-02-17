

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two male teens have been arrested after a delivery man was stabbed and an order of chicken wings stolen in the Chalkfarm area in North York.

The incident happened Saturday night in the area of Jane Street and Heathrow Drive. Police said a delivery man was in the area when he was approached by two males in hoodies.

According to police, the suspects stabbed the delivery man and stole his order of chicken wings before running away.

The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police confirmed early Sunday that two male teens have been arrested in connection with the incident. No charges have been announced so far.