Police have identified the teenage victim who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.

Police attended a stabbing call at Keele subway station just before 9 p.m.

It’s alleged that the victim, a 16-year-old male, was sitting on a bench in the station’s lower level when the suspect approached and stabbed him without provocation.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he later died, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Gabriel Magalhaes, of Toronto.

Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jordan O’Brien-Tolbin, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court earlier today.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.