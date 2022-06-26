

The Canadian Press





Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in today’s Pride parade in downtown Toronto, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration.

The first in-person Toronto Pride parade since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is slated to head south down Yonge Street before descending on Yonge-Dundas Square.

The festival's culminating event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but the Pride calendar is packed with events including concerts along Church Street and a queer skateboarding jam at Nathan Phillips Square.

Festival organizers say attendees can help reduce long lines at staging areas by going without bags, if possible.

Ahead of the weekend, organizers said the festival was working with private security firms to conduct checks at designated spaces.

They say the extra measures are necessary given a reported increase in anti-LGBTQ incidents this month.