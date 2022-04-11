The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating the cause of a multi-vehicle collision involving a streetcar that took place on Queen Street West in Toronto on Saturday evening.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the collision was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on April 9 on Queen Street West near Vanauley Street.

TPS confirmed to CTV News Toronto that two vehicles and one TTC streetcar were involved in the crash, which saw one person transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

In a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube, a TTC streetcar can be seen failing to slow down and rear-ending a white car, which in turn, hits the car in front of it.

The TTC confirmed that an investigation had been launched when reached for a statement Monday, but didn't provide additional details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.