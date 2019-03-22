

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three men have been arrested after police say they discovered a loaded gun inside a baby crib at a home in Malvern on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force launched an investigation in early 2019 into three men.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home on Empringham Drive, near Sewells Road, on Wednesday.

Once inside the residence, police said they located a loaded .45 calibre Colt 1911 handgun inside a baby crib.

The firearm was cocked but the safety was engaged.

Six children, who were between the ages of two and 14, were inside the home at the time of the search, police confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

All of the children had access to the room where the gun was found, police added.

“We are dealing the most vulnerable people in the communities right now-- children. If they have access or if they somehow inadvertently come into contact with a firearm like that, the outcome could be tragic," Det.-Sgt. Andrew Steinwall told CTV News Toronto Friday. "I’m a father myself and this touches close to home for me."

Three suspects, identified by police as 19-year-old Trayvon Palmer, 25-year-old Jordan Marcelle, and 22-year-old Kacey Downer, were subsequently arrested and charged.

Each face one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm knowingly without holding a licence and registration certificate, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Palmer and Marcelle are also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Palmer is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on March 25, while Marcelle and Downer will appear on March 28.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong