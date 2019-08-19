

Toronto police are investigating after three people were shot in two separate shootings on Monday night.

Emergency crews were first called in the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Road around 10:45 p.m. after reports of six to eight gunshots.

A man, believed to be a victim of the shooting, made its way to hospital, said police. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said another man showed up to hospital with possibly non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to confirm he was shot in the same area.

Douglas-Cook said no suspect information but a group of men were seen fleeing the area.

Approximately 10 minutes later, crews were called in a parking lot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401.

A man was located with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

No suspect information at this time, Douglas-Cook said.