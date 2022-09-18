Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected impaired driving collision in North York.

The crash happened at 3:21 a.m. in the Newtonbrook area, near Bathurst and Steeles avenues.

One person was arrested for impaired driving.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit is investigating and the intersection remains closed.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.