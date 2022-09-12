Three people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting inside a Queen Street West nightclub early Monday morning.

It happened inside Daisy cocktail bar on Queen Street at Portland Street at around 2:45 a.m.

Paramedics say that two male victims sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries while a female victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A fourth victim also sustained minor injuries as a result of the commotion to exit the building.

One witness who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that he heard a barrage of gunshots and soon saw dozens of people fleeing the building.

“It was like an earthquake. Everybody all of a sudden as at the door piling up and then running left and right, back and forth,” the man said. “Lots of people were confused and didn’t know what to do.”

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

Queen Street West was closed from Augusta to Portland streets for several hours to accommodate the investigation but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to any witnesses with information to come forward.

The shooting comes following a violent weekend in the city in which several people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy who was murdered in North York.

On Sunday, Mayor John Tory released a statement regarding the rash of violence, calling it ““extremely troubling.”