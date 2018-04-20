

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say a 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a home invasion.

They say three men -- one of them armed with a knife -- entered the home on Thursday morning.

Investigators say they fled the scene after allegedly assaulting the man.

They say they're looking for three men -- 30 to 40 years old -- who left the area in a black car.

Police say they believe the attack was targeted and there is no risk to public safety.