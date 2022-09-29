Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Bo Bichette (11) and pitch hitter George Springer (4) score on a double by Santiago Espinal (5) during seventh inning AL MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 29, 2022 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 29, 2022 4:52PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays secured a playoff berth Thursday without even taking the field.
Canada's lone big-league team started the day with a magic number of one and locked up a wild-card spot when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
After an off-day, Toronto will continue its homestand Friday night with the opener of a three-game series against Boston.
The Blue Jays still have to plenty to play for over the final six games of the regular season.
If Toronto holds its current position as the top seed of the three American League wild-card teams, the Blue Jays would open the best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre next week.
The second and third wild-card seeds will play that round on the road.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.