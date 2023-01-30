Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place inside 251 Sherbourne Street, located just north of Dundas Street East, at around 3:40 p.m., police say.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with stab wounds and placed a second male in custody.

“Toronto Fire arrived with us at the same time and started performing life-saving measures on the male, and unfortunately at this point, he’s been pronounced deceased on scene,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) Duty Inspector Saleem Husain told media at the scene.

The male suspect in custody was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Husain said.

On Monday, TPS identified the victim as 26-year-old Nelson Niyonbago of Toronto.

The service also identified the suspect as Toronto resident Rashid Ali, 31.

Ali has been charged with second-degree murder, and is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.