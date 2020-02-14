

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Toronto man is in custody after, police allege, he solicited naked photos and videos from a teenager he met online.

Police say in the summer of 2017, a man befriended a 13-year-old American girl online and over time, he increased his communication with her.

At one point, the man asked the girl to send him naked photos and videos and made threats in order to obtain them, police allege.

The girl’s parents became aware of the relationship and contacted authorities, police say.

On Jan. 29, 2020, members of the Toronto Police Service’s Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the city and a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Arseneault-Lewis, was arrested.

He is facing multiple charges, including luring a child under 16, luring a child under 18, extortion, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse today.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.