

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have laid child luring and child pornography charges against a suspect after executing a search warrant in Etobicoke.

Police carried out a search warrant at an address in the area of Brown’s Line and Lakeshore Boulevard West several months ago on Aug. 22.

Police allege that a year earlier in August of 2018, a child was lured by a suspect on social media.

According to police, the suspect used the Instagram account “ughshutupbrian” and the Facebook account “Brianmatthew22.”

The suspect did not actually meet a child in person, police said.

The same suspect, according to police, accessed and possessed child sexual abuse material from the internet.

Police announced charges in their investigation on Monday.

Brian Drury, 33, of Toronto has been charged with luring a child (under 18), possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Dec. 5.