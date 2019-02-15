

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 28-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Police say Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 28, was found lying on the ground outside a building on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

He suffered a single gunshot wound and was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Police say they are searching for a single suspect who was seen fleeing the area southbound along a pathway toward 11 Bergamot Avenue.

A detailed suspect description has not been provided but investigators say the perpetrator was seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit.