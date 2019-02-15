Toronto man identified as victim of deadly shooting outside Rexdale townhouse complex
Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 28, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 5:13PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 15, 2019 5:15PM EST
A 28-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale on Wednesday night.
Police say Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 28, was found lying on the ground outside a building on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, at around 11 p.m.
He suffered a single gunshot wound and was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.
Police say they are searching for a single suspect who was seen fleeing the area southbound along a pathway toward 11 Bergamot Avenue.
A detailed suspect description has not been provided but investigators say the perpetrator was seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit.