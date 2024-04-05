Toronto Maple Leafs heading to the playoffs
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Published Friday, April 5, 2024 9:56PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Leafs did not play Friday evening but punched their ticket into the postseason when the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers lost their respective games.
Toronto will return to the ice on Saturday to face the Montreal Canadiens.
