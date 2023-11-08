A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after they allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl on a Toronto street, took her to their residence, and sexually assaulted her.

A release issued by Toronto police on Wednesday said the incident took place in the early morning hours of June 23 in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues, just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Investigators allege that the girl was approached on the street before being taken to the suspects' address where she was sexually assaulted.

On Monday, officers with Toronto police placed Donald Downey, 38, and Chanel Taylor, 27 – both residents of Toronto – under arrest. Both accused are facing charges including but not limited to sexual assault, sexual interference, and forcible confinement.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and asked the public to contact them at 416-808-5504 with any information.