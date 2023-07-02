The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East shortly after noon on Friday.

When officers arrived, police said, they discovered a man had been stabbed in the chest.

First responders performed life-saving measures and the man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release issued Sunday, police identified 30-year-old Toronto resident Maxim Karyakin as the victim. He is the city’s 28th homicide victim of 2023.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Davy Balan, 56, of Toronto in connection with the deadly stabbing.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim, if any, is unknown at this time.

Balan was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Sunday.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the stabbing to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.