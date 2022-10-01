Toronto police investigating after boy walks into hospital with gunshot wound
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough Friday evening that left a boy injured.
Police were called to Ellesmere Road and Dolly Varden Boulevard, west of Markham Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m. for shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire but did not initially find a victim.
However, police later confirmed a boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, which they believe he sustained from the incident.
His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police have not released any suspect information.