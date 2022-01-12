Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and fled while out on bail.

Marvin Hernandez-Viera, 24, is wanted for obstruction of justice and failing to comply with recognizance after he allegedly cut his ankle bracelet monitor and fled the home of his surety on Wednesday afternoon.

Hernandez-Viera was arrested in 2019 for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a highrise in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area that left a 19-year-old woman seriously injured.

“He is known to be violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

“Investigators urge Mr. Hernandez-Viera to contact a lawyer and arrange his surrender.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hernandez-Viera to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).