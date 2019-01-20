

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the location of a shooting after a female walked into a Toronto hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

According to police, the female made her own way to a west-end hospital after she was shot.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

Investigators have not yet discovered exactly where the shooting took place.

No information has been provided on possible suspects.