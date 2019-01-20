Toronto police search for scene of shooting after female victim walks into hospital
The Toronto Police Service logo
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 8:07AM EST
Police are searching for the location of a shooting after a female walked into a Toronto hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.
According to police, the female made her own way to a west-end hospital after she was shot.
Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police have not released the age of the victim.
Investigators have not yet discovered exactly where the shooting took place.
No information has been provided on possible suspects.