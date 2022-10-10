Toronto police seeking suspect after woman sexually assaulted and robbed downtown
Kamran Dowlatkhah, 45, is pictured in this suspect image released by Toronto police. (Handout)
Published Monday, October 10, 2022 10:08PM EDT
Toronto Police have released a suspect photo in connection with the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in the downtown core last week.
Police were called to the area of Blue Jays Way and Navy Wharf Court at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.
According to investigators, a man physically assaulted a woman, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her before fleeing the area.
Police identified a suspect in connection with the case Monday night and released a suspect photo.
They said that 45-year-old Kamran Dowlatkhah of Toronto is wanted for three counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and robbery.
He was last seen wearing a Toronto Raptors baseball hat, a blue jacket, blue jeans, dark coloured pants and black and white shoes. He was carrying a green camouflage backpack.
Investigators said they believe he has a handgun and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.