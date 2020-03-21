The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is recommending to its members to stop conducting in-person open houses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“TRREB is committed to the protection of the health and safety of its Members and the general public and has encouraged Members to continue to offer best practices due to the uncertainty we’re faced with in dealing with COVID-19,” the board said in a statement on Saturday.

TRREB President Michael Collins said the recommendation comes after provincial restrictions on public gatherings.

He said the board would be suppressing open houses on its Stratus MLS system and public websites.

“We’re at a critical phase with this pandemic, and we all have to do our part to be successful in confronting this challenge in order to protect the health and safety of REALTORS®, their clients and the general public,” said Collins.

TREB is urging its 56,000 members to use alternative marketing strategies, which includes videos and virtual tours.

As of Saturday, there are 377 cases in Ontario.