

Joshua Freeman and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A well-known special effects coordinator in Toronto was killed Thursday afternoon when a piece of equipment burst at a workplace in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said they were called to a workplace at North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m. for a report of an injured worker.

Some equipment burst and a piece of metal from the damaged item struck a worker, critically injuring him, police said.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but he died in the ambulance en route, police said.

A statement issued to CP24.com Thursday evening by Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe identified the man as Warren Appleby.

The deadly accident occurred at a special effects facility as Warren was preparing and testing effects for an upcoming shoot for the television show "Titans," according to the statement.

"The executive producers, along with everyone in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time,” the statement read.

In addition to his work on Titans, the Internet Movie Database lists dozens of credits for Appleby, including work as special effects coordinator on the films "It" and "The Shape of Water," as well as the television show "The Strain."

Members of Toronto's film community took to social media to express their grief after hearing of Appleby's passing.

"Overwhelming loss and grief for the tragic passing of Warren Appleby today," costume designer Alex Kavanagh said in a tweet. "Father, husband, son, brother, friend, IATSE873 board member, ACME FX partner - a vital member of the Toronto film industry, he will be sorely missed."

Another user called it "a true loss to the Toronto film industry, his family and friends."

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.