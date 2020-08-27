The city says Torontonians will be allowed to use outdoor sports fields until late October to make up for time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued Thursday, city staff said that outdoor sport and multi-use fields will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 25.

In past years, outdoor sports fields have been shut down in September.

“The city offers almost 700 sport fields at more than 170 locations across Toronto. As a result of pandemic-related restrictions, many of the city’s outdoor sport and multi-use fields opened on July 6 for team training, and permits were issued for the summer season,” the news release read.

“Despite city staff’s quick work to open these outdoor recreation amenities as part of Toronto’s Stage 2 reopening, the season was significantly shortened.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, restrictions will continue around the number of people allowed on the field and the type of activities that are permitted.

As part of province’s emergency orders, only 100 people are permitted at a field at one time, including players, spectators, and coaches.

“Staff continue to work closely with Toronto Public Health to ensure that people can train safely at the City’s outdoor sport and multi-use fields,” the release read.

City staff also noted that permits will now be issued for the rest of the 2020 season.

“Our parks, sports fields and other outdoor recreation amenities are so important to residents – they are the hearts of so many neighbourhoods across the city,” Mayor John Tory said in a written statement.

“I’m proud that we have worked to extend the outdoor field season, which was shortened by COVID-19, so that residents will continue to have the opportunity to safely train and practice across Toronto this fall."