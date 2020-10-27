Toronto Western Hospital is temporarily diverting new COVID-19 patients to another hospital while it relocates its dedicated COVID unit to another floor amid an outbreak of the virus.

An outbreak was first declared on Oct. 15 in Unit 8A, the hospital’s designated COVID ward, and Unit 8B, an adjacent unit.

Seven staff members and three patients have tested positive for the virus so far.

Staff are in the process of moving the COVID unit to another floor in an effort to get the situation under control at the hospital, which is located near Bathurst and Dundas streets.

As a result, any new COVID-19 admissions will be sent to Toronto General Hospital, another University Health Network facility which is not currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in any of its units.

The COVID unit at Toronto Western is now closed and patients who are currently receiving treatment for the virus at the downtown hospital have been moved to unit 8B in the interim.

A spokesperson for the hospital told CP24 Tuesday that affected units have been thoroughly cleaned and enhanced cleaning has been undertaken in common spaces and the locker room of Unit 8A.

All staff in both 8A and 8B will be tested for COVID-19 and contact tracing will be carried out “as appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital will also ensure there is “stricter cohorting of shared staff” going forward.

The hospital says it will begin accepting new COVID-19 admissions again “within the next 10 days.”

There are currently 17 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Ontario hospitals, including several in Toronto.

In addition to Toronto Western Hospital, outbreaks have been confirmed at North York General, Sunnybrook Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.